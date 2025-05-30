Criticism of Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards is missing the mark
Anthony Edwards drew attention when he said he wasn't disappointed by the Minnesota Timberwolves' loss in the Western Conference finals. Those comments have since made Edwards the target of criticism from national pundits.
Edwards is the Wolves' best player, so naturally that's where the blame lies. Since their defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Edwards has been criticized for his play, his mentality, his leadership. His comments after the Game 5 loss, when Edwards said he wasn't disappointed for himself — instead expressing optimism for his future at just 23 years old — but for Mike Conley, whose career is coming closer to an end, was the signal of a loser mentality to many of the talking heads.
"I hate them," Stephen A. Smith said of Edwards' comments on ESPN's First Take on Friday.
On Gilbert Arenas podcast Gil's Arena on Thursday, former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin said Edwards needs to "change his approach." Smith on ESPN Friday noted how the Oklahoma City Thunder, who beat the Wolves, aren't going anywhere.
"There's a superstar on the other end of the court that captured league MVP honors right in front of your face ... and what is your answer to that? Nothing," Smith said of Edwards."... That attitude, 'I got time.' ... Where is SGA going? He ain't going away. Oklahoma City with Jalen Williams, they ain't going away."
Perhaps Edwards' comments weren't phrased in an ideal manner — that's never been his strong suit. But the criticism he's received in the days following the playoff exit feels extreme for a player who at just 23 years old and in five NBA seasons has already accomplished so much, including back-to-back trips to the West finals and four straight playoff appearances.
The reality is the Thunder were a much-better team and are the heavy favorites to go on and win it all.
And let's put things in perspective: What Edwards has accomplished in his first five seasons rivals some of the league's greats. On top of making two conference finals, Edwards has earned three All-Star nods and two All-NBA selections. He's only continued to improve, leading the NBA in made 3s and finishing fourth in scoring at 27.6 points per game this season.
That MVP Smith mentioned, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, made one All-Star Game, had one All-NBA selection and didn't have any playoff success in his first five seasons. Gilgeous-Alexander made his conference finals debut this season at age 26.
Let's go around the league — Nikola Jokic, the consensus best player on the planet and NBA champion, had one conference finals appearance, one All-Star nod and one All-NBA selection in his first five seasons. Steph Curry: no conference finals, one All-Star appearance and one All-NBA selection. LeBron James, who at a minimum is considered the second-best player of all time: one NBA Finals appearance, four All-NBA selections and four All-Star Games.
Curry didn't win his first championship until he was 26 in Year 6. James was 27 and in Year 9 when he won his first. Jokic was 28 in Year 8. If Gilgeous-Alexander goes on to win the Finals this season, he'll have done it in Year 7 at 26 years old.
Edwards is an imperfect player, no doubt, and isn't above criticism. But the idea he has a loser mentality, a bad attitude and can't get it done couldn't be further from the truth. Edwards has a seemingly endless supply of positivity, and that was what was evidenced by his postgame comments. He has maturing to do, certainly, and improving to do on the court. But what the criticism shows is just how much Edwards has elevated expectations by what he's accomplished so quickly.
The reality is Edwards and the Wolves are ahead of schedule, and the heights Edwards has reached already with Minnesota rival some of the greatest players of all time. He should be excited for what's to come in three, four, five years.