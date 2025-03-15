All Timberwolves

Donte DiVincenzo proves he's a 'rim protector' and so much more for Wolves

DiVincenzo was the catalyst of a fourth-quarter surge that led Minnesota to its seventh straight win Friday night.

Nolan O'Hara

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo in the third quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on March 14, 2025.
Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo in the third quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on March 14, 2025. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Minnesota Timberwolves play-by-play announcer Michael Grady asked Donte DiVincenzo about a block he made after Wednesday's win over the Denver Nuggets. The 6-foot-4 guard responded by describing himself as a "rim protector."

"Rim protector, man, I'm a rim protector," DiVincenzo said on FanDuel Sports North after the game.

DiVincenzo said it a bit tongue-in-cheek, but the self-described rim protector lived up to that reputation the next time the Wolves took the court on Friday against the Orlando Magic. During the fourth quarter as Caleb Houstan went up for a dunk, DiVincenzo met him at the rim and stuffed the Magic guard for one of the better blocks you'll ever see from a guard.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo blocks a shot by Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo blocks a shot by Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan (2) in the fourth quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on March 14, 2025. / Bruce Kluckhohn / Imagn Images

"I told you, I'm a rim protector," DiVincenzo said. "No one wanted to believe it. But no, just making an effort play."

That was just one effort play among many from DiVincenzo during the early part of the fourth quarter as the Wolves erased an 11-point deficit to pull away for a 118-111 victory, which was their seventh straight win. Minnesota opened the fourth quarter on a 17-3 run, and DiVincenzo's finger prints were all over it. Post block, he made a layup on the other end.

"(DiVincenzo), he competes, man, he competes on that end, whether it's running through gaps, getting steals. Lately, being a rim protector as he likes to say," said Julius Randle, who was also teammates with DiVincenzo in New York. "Those plays, those are winning plays. Those are plays that, not only just winning plays, but they just give a team energy."

DiVincenzo found his teammates, got to the rim, knocked down jumpers, pulled down rebounds. During the 17-3 run, which spanned the first 4 minutes, 51 seconds of the final frame, DiVincenzo recorded eight points, two assists, a rebound and the highlight-reel block. He finished his night with 14 points, five assists, three boards, the block and a steal.

"Just a lot of winning basketball," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said of DiVincenzo. "He's making every type of play, whether it's a dive on the floor or a block or a rebound, kick-out, makes a big shot. Yeah, so he's doing it all."

The effort plays don't go unnoticed by the coaching staff, DiVincenzo's teammates or the fans. The sold-out Target Center crowd was rocking as he made play after play early in the fourth quarter and the Wolves whittled down the deficit. The energy from the crowd was needed — "I needed all of it. I was tired as hell, I ain't gonna lie," Randle said. DiVincenzo brought the energy. That's something Jaden McDaniels, another driver of the comeback with effort plays, certainly felt.

"(DiVincenzo), he bring the energy," McDaniels said. "He kinda like, I don't know how to say it, but he be fighting out there. He be diving on the ground, blocking people, going for offensive rebounds, so he play hella hard."

Recommended articles

feed

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News