Draymond Green gives Wolves their flowers: 'They got a real shot at it'
Is Draymond Green done mocking Rudy Gobert in his years-long beef with the Timberwolves center? We'll find out in due time, but Green had nothing but flowers for the Timberwolves after his Golden State Warriors were dispatched from the playoffs in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals Wednesday night.
Green didn't even mention Anthony Edwards in his statement about Minnesota, but he gave big props to Julius Randle, Gobert, Naz Reid, Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels and Mike Conley.
"They got a chance. They got a real shot. Any time you got a No. 2 that can just go get it, you give yourself a chance to go make it happen and get a ring. And like I said, the way Julius been playing... he's been lights out. I have no doubt that he'll continue to play that way. He's aggressive as hell and he going to go after it," Green said.
"I think they got a real shot at it. When you got two dynamic... and then they got all the pieces, right? Naz coming off the bench. Jaden McDaniels is a helluva young player. Rudy, four-time defensive player of the year. Mike Conley and his experience. Donte flying around, and defending and shooting."
Was that Green recognizing Gobert as a legitimate elite defender? It sure was, and deservedly so. Gobert was a monster against the Lakers in the first round and his presence on the perimeter and in the paint was a significant issue for the Warriors as well.
"They got pieces. It's not just one or two guys. They got a real team, so I think they got a real shot at it," Green said.
That's a big-time shout out from a player with championship DNA — and a player who is never afraid to speak his mind. That's meaningful, and it should give the Timberwolves some confidence to surge further this season after losing to the Mavericks in last year's conference finals.