Ex-NBA star puts Ant-Man among 20 he'd start a franchise with before SGA
Former Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague has become one of the more brutally honest podcast hosts now that his NBA days are over, and on a recent episode of the Club 520 Podcast he said Anthony Edwards is among 20 players he would start a franchise with before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The two superstars are preparing to go head-to-head as the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City square off in the Western Conference Finals, starting with Game 1 at 7:30 p.m. CT Tuesday in OKC.
"I'm taking AE. It's not even close to me," said Teague. "Shai would be like ... I love his game as a basketball player, but he would be like 20th on my list I'd take to start a franchise."
"I would take Luka Doncic," said Teague, beginning to name drop players he'd take over SGA. "Easy. I see how much people love Tyrese Haliburton in Indiana. I'm telling you, bro, it's not that he's a better player. Listen, Tyrese is nowhere near a better player than Shai, but it's something about Tyrese that people like."
If you're keeping track, he's up to three players. Who else did he say he'd take over SGA?
- LeBron James
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Steph Curry
- Victor Wembanyama
- Jayson Tatum
- Jalen Brunson
"I'm taking Jalen Brunson because the pressure to play in New York is so much greater than playing in OKC," Teague said. "Everybody not built for that."
We're up to nine players. Teague never got to 20, but we'll take him at his word for it.
Edwards, Haliburton and Brunson all have their teams in the conference finals. LeBron, Giannis, Steph and Tatum have all won championships, and Wembanyama is a phenom who would probably be the first overall pick if the league redrafted every player. However, if Teague is factoring age into his decision, then he'd be the worst GM in NBA history because nobody in their right mind would take LeBron (40 years old), Giannis (30) or Steph (30) over SGA (26).
He may be a free-throw merchant, but SGA is a scoring machine who rebounds and assists at a high rate — and the only players in the NBA to average more STOCKS (steals + blocks) per game this season were Amen Thompson, Myles Turner, Walker Kessler and Dyson Daniels.