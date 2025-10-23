All Timberwolves

Ex-Timberwolves player turned NBA coach reportedly arrested in FBI gambling probe

Chauncey Billups is reportedly facing charges tied to an illegal poker operation connected to the Mafia.

Joe Nelson

Oct 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups reacts during a time-out in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups reacts during a time-out in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
Less than 10 hours after the Minnesota Timberwolves won their season opener in Portland, Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was reportedly arrested "for alleged illegal gambling," according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

ABC News reports that Billups has been charged in connection to an "illegal poker operation tied to the Mafia." Both ABC and ESPN say Billups' arrest is in a "separate but related illegal gambling case" that led to the Thursday morning arrest of Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier.

FBI Director Kash Patel is scheduled to announce the charges during a news conference at 9 a.m. CT Thursday.

Billups, who played for the Timberwolves for two seasons (2000-02) in the early part of his Hall of Fame career, has been the head coach of the Trail Blazers since 2021. He signed a contract extension earlier this year.

Billups led Portland to 36 wins last season, and his squad played ferocious defense and flashed potential Wednesday night before Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves finished strong for a 118-114 victory.

"I thought we played our butts off," Billups said after the game. "I'm proud of us. I thought we played good enough to win."

This is a developing story.

