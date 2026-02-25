3 Key Takeaways from Minnesota’s Bounce-Back Win in Portland

The Timberwolves had a disappointing performance on Sunday night against the 76ers, but they bounced back on Tuesday night with a 124-118 win over the Trail Blazers. Here's what we learned.

No Mike Conley Jr.

A lot was made online about Conley's first game back with the Timberwolves on Sunday when he played 15 minutes against the 76ers. His production has taken a nosedive when in the lineup this season, so many people questioned his role. Well, he did not play in Tuesday night's game, despite being active for the matchup. An eighth or ninth man in rotation shouldn't have much impact on an outcome, but it will be interesting to see how his role progresses.

Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid slow start return

Gobert did not play in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia due to a suspension, and Reid was out with a shoulder injury. Both players returned on Tuesday night, but combined for just two points on 1 of 6 shooting from the field in the first half. Gobert wound up scoring 10 second-half points and finished with 19 rebounds as well. Reid finished with just eight points in his return from a one-game absence.

Great Jaden McDaniels two-way game

McDaniels had one of his best offensive games of the season with 29 points on 12 of 16 shooting from the field with 6 rebounds and 2 assists, but he was also elite defensively with 5 blocks and 3 steals. The Wolves become a scary team on both ends of the floor when McDaniels performs at the level he did Tuesday night in Portland.

Other notes

Anthony Edwards had his traditional game-high 34 points on 11 of 27 shooting from the field. Julius Randle had fewer than 20 points for the third straight game since the return from the All-Star break, with just 13 points in 31 minutes.

The Timberwolves are now 36-23 on the season. Their West Coast road trip will roll on Thursday night against the Clippers at 9 p.m. CT. That game will be on Prime Video. They will take on Denver on Sunday before coming back home to the Twin Cities.