Faulty rim delays Timberwolves-Warriors game over 30 minutes
An issue with one of the hoops caused a lengthy delay to the start of the Timberwolves' game against the Golden State Warriors Saturday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Just before the scheduled 7 p.m. tipoff, stadium workers were fixing the rim and adding a new net to the hoop on the far end of the Target Center court. After over 20 minutes of attempting to fix the rim, the workers took it off entirely and started attaching a replacement rim. The Bally Sports North broadcast said a "faulty spring" caused the issue with the rim.
The broadcast also noted Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga was hanging on the rim during the pregame warmups.
The new rim was finally in place at 7:30 p.m. and the stadium announcer said there would be an additional five minutes granted to players to re-warm up for the game, moving the scheduled 7 p.m. tipoff back a total of 35 minutes.