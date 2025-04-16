Full schedule set for Timberwolves-Lakers series: Tip times, TV channels
The full schedule is set for the first-round playoff series between the No. 3 seed Los Angeles Lakers and the No. 6 seed Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference.
- Game 1 (LA): Saturday, April 19, 7:30 p.m. CT, ABC
- Game 2 (LA): Tuesday, April 22, 9:00 p.m. CT, TNT
- Game 3 (MN): Friday, April 25, 8:30 p.m. CT, ESPN
- Game 4 (MN): Sunday, April 27, 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC
- Game 5 (LA): Wednesday, April 30, time/channel TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6 (MN): Friday, May 2, time/channel TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7 (LA): Sunday, May 4, time/channel TBD (if necessary)
Notably, there are two days off between Games 1 and 2, between Games 2 and 3, and between Games 4 and 5. That's fairly unusual for a first-round series. For some contrast, in the series between the top-seeded Thunder and the No. 8 seed, the only instance of two consecutive days off would come between Games 5 and 6 if the series goes that long.
Wolves-Lakers Game 1 on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena caps a four-game slate on ESPN/ABC to kick off the first round of the playoffs. Game 2 is a standalone affair on TNT after two games earlier in the evening.
Target Center should be raucous for Game 3, which is a late local time tipoff on Friday the 25th (and once again the last game of the night in the NBA). Sunday's matinee Game 4 is part of a four-game slate that day. If Games 5, 6, and/or 7 are needed, it feels like a safe bet that they'd be in prime time. That's usually the case when the Lakers are involved.
The Wolves-Lakers winner will play the winner of the 2-7 series between the Rockets and the Warriors, who defeated the Grizzlies 121-116 in Tuesday night's play-in tournament action. The Grizzlies will play the Kings-Mavericks winner on Friday for the right to be the 8 seed.
Here are the schedules for the other first-round series in the West: