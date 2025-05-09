'He cussed us out': Julius Randle says Chris Finch motivated the Wolves
The motivation behind Minnesota's dominant Game 2 win over the Warriors may have been getting taken behind the woodshed by head coach Chris Finch after a demoralizing effort in a Game 1 loss.
When asked what the mood had been like around the team following Game 1, Julius Randle revealed that there were a lot of unhappy people, none more upset Finch.
"Yeah, [Finch] cussed us out, pretty well. Yeah, he was unhappy and he let us know he was unhappy and we felt that," Randle said after Minnesota's 117-93 win in Game 2.
Minnesota improved its shooting from 39.5% in Game 1 to 50.6% in Game 2. The long-range efforts went from a miserable 17.2% in Game 1 to 43.3% in Game1. The key may have been ball movement (and shot making) as the Wolves jumped from 19 assists in Game 1 to 33 in Game 2.
"We were pretty motivated as a team," Randle said. "The thing I like about Finch is, you know, personally for myself, he can coach me hard. I might not like it in the moment, or whatever it is, but I love that he can challenge me like that. The other day we were in the film room and he challenged me multiple times on things that he saw from an effort standpoint. So, I wanted to make a point, to come out and prove and play with a high amount of energy, a high amount of effort, and respond to that challenge, and not really necessarily take it personal."
Randle finished Game 2 leading the Wolves in scoring with 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting while adding 11 assists, which was a season-high for the 30-year-old forward.
Minnesota will have a chance to take the lead in the second-round series Saturday when they travel to Golden State for Game 3. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on ABC.