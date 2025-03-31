'He was talking crazy': Timberwolves troll Malik Beasley after victory over Pistons
Malik Beasley had plenty to say early on. Then he got a good look at his signature celebration.
After the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons emptied their benches Sunday night, Anthony Edwards mimicked Beasley's signature "shimmy" celebration on the bench as his Wolves closed out a 123-104 victory in Minneapolis. That put the cap on a game that featured a massive brawl, seven ejections and plenty of back and forth between the two sides.
Beasley, who played for the Timberwolves from 2019-22, had plenty to say early on, quickly taunting the crowd as he knocked down 3-pointer after 3-pointer. Beasley had 18 points at the halftime break, but was held to just nine points in the second half as Mike Conley provided an admirable defensive effort chasing Beasley all over the court. Beasley, who's a hair above Edwards for the most made 3s in the NBA (292 to 287), finished with a game-high 27 points and two boards.
"In the second half? Incredible, incredible," Edwards said of Conley's defensive effort on Beasley. "He chased him all over the floor. Made everything tough for him because in the first half, he was talking crazy. Talking to the fans. Like he wasn't even involved in the game, he was just hitting shots and talking to the fans. But we knew it was going to come around as far as like the score. He was doing a little, that's my dog, but he was doing some frontrunning tonight."
Edwards ultimately made his former teammate pay for it.