'Hell yeah': Anthony Edwards says he'd compete in 1-on-1 tournament at All-Star Weekend
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards may not be an "All-Star Game type of guy," but there is an event the NBA is considering for next year's All-Star Weekend that Edwards would be all in on — a one-on-one tournament.
The NBA has been searching for ways to generate interest in the All-Star Game and surrounding festivities, including changing this year's format to a four-team tournament where teams played to 40 instead of your typical timed game. It didn't seem to have the effect the league was hoping for as fans lamented how little basketball was actually being played, and some of the biggest names, like Edwards and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, sat out for the competition.
According to a report from Front Office Sports, a change the NBA is considering for next year's All-Star Weekend is adding a one-on-one tournament with a $1 million prize. Fox Sports' Rachel Nichols wanted to get a read on who would participate in such an event, so she asked the league's biggest stars for their take on the tournament, including Edwards.
"Hell yeah," Edwards answered when Nichols asked if he'd compete in the event.
Edwards wasn't alone among this year's All-Stars who would be interested in some one-on-one action. Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving said he'd be open to it; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden was, too, saying, "I'm winning." Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell appeared skeptical it would happen, but indicated some interest, while Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo gave an enthusiastic yes when asked if he'd participate in that event.
Frankly, the All-Star Weekend could use something, anything, to draw interest back in, and a one-on-one tournament might be exactly what it needs. At the very least, it's something we haven't seen before. It would provide an interesting look at how someone like Irving's quickness, speed and handle compares to someone like Antetokounmpo's strength and size. And the players would be fighting for bragging rights as the best one-on-one player in addition to the $1 million prize.
"Who do I think would win?" Edwards said when Nichols asked who'd win the tournament. "Including myself? Me."