How did Karl-Anthony Towns do in his debut for the Knicks?
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds in his debut for the New York Knicks, a 132-109 Knicks loss to the defending champion Boston Celtics Tuesday night in Boston.
The Celtics looked every part of the defending champions in Tuesday’s season-opening victory, coming out of the gates with a 43-point first quarter and outscoring the Knicks by 19.
Towns played the fewest minutes of the starters, logging 24 — unusually low for a Tom Thibodeau-led team.
In addition to the 12 points and seven rebounds, Towns had three assists, not turnovers and finished with a plus-minus of minus-18, the best mark of the Knicks’ starters. Towns shot 5 for 9 and knocked down 1-of-2 3-pointers.
But Towns and the Knicks were no match for Jayson Tatum and the defending champs. Tatum had 37 points, 10 assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block in a dominant all-around game.