How to watch Timberwolves' preseason game vs. 76ers on Friday night
Friday night's preseason game between the Wolves and 76ers (tipoff at 6 p.m. CT) will be televised on NBA League Pass, the teams have announced. Previously, it wasn't expected to be televised at all. Those who don't have league pass have the option of using a free trial.
It's not totally clear if there will be any broadcasters for the game, which will take place at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. It sounds like it might just be the in-arena feed.
Paul George will make his Sixers preseason debut in this game, but Joel Embiid did not make the trip for Philadelphia. It's currently unclear if Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, who did not play in Minnesota's preseason opener against the Lakers last week, will be active for this game. At the very least, Wolves fans who tune in will get another look at new players like Donte DiVincenzo, Rob Dillingham, and Terrence Shannon Jr. on Friday night.
The Wolves will then play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN. That one features Karl-Anthony Towns playing against his former team for the first time, as well as Randle and DiVincenzo returning to New York.
Next week, the Wolves wrap up their preseason slate with a back-to-back against the Bulls in Chicago and against the Nuggets at home on Wednesday and Thursday. The Denver game was moved from Friday to make room for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals between the Lynx and Liberty.
Minnesota kicks off the regular season against the Lakers in LA as part of TNT's opening night doubleheader on Tuesday the 22nd.