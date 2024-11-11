'I didn't get it right': What went wrong for Wolves on Heat's late inbounds play
Mike Conley initially subbed out for Nickeil Alexander-Walker, then subbed back in for Rudy Gobert.
The Miami Heat were set to inbound the ball with 9 seconds left of the clock. The Heat caught Anthony Edwards on a back screen, and Nikola Jovic got loose ahead of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, making a layup and drawing a foul. His free throw was the go-ahead point in the Heat's 95-94 victory over the Timberwolves Sunday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said the lineup change came when Kevin Love checked into the game. He decided to sub off Gobert so Minnesota could switch everything and take away the 3-point shot. Alexander-Walker said he was late switching the back screen because the Wolves don't usually switch until after the ball has been inbounded, which caused him to hesitate. Circumstances can dictate switching prior to the ball being inbounded, like when someone gets caught.
"Before the inbound, we normally try connected to our guy, unless it's an emergency," Conley said. "That was the idea. We were supposed to switch once they got the ball in bounds."
Gobert, meanwhile, was disappointed to not be on the court for the late defensive stand.
"I'm pretty good at that end of the floor, and I live for those moments," he said. "It's what I do best. I was frustrated, for sure, but decisions. Coach made decisions, and we're living with that."
Finch said if he had the chance to the late-game lineups over again, he would.
"I didn’t get it right tonight coming down the stretch. I didn’t get it right," Finch said. "... If I had to go back and do it over, I’d certainly do it differently.”