In-game seat upgrades among features in Wolves' new ticketing platform
Starting next season, fans at Timberwolves and Lynx games will be able to upgrade their seats at Target Center in the middle of the action.
That's one of the innovative new features fans can expect from Jump, a company co-founded by new Timberwolves owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez with CEO Jordy Leiser. Jump was announced on Friday as the new fan experience and ticketing provider for the Timberwolves and Lynx.
"Timberwolves fans will be able to purchase and manage tickets, download a dynamic new team mobile app, and access a new and improved ticketing website, all with one seamless Timberwolves login powered by Jump," the team said in a press release. AXS was the previous ticketing partner for the two franchises.
Back to this innovative idea of in-game seat upgrades. Lore and Rodriguez spoke a little bit about it during their introductory press conference as team owners on Friday in Las Vegas.
"You can dynamically move to any seat in the arena in real time," Lore said. "So if somebody leaves in the fourth quarter, that seat opens up, and in a reverse auction, somebody can just buy that seat for five or ten bucks and move to it. So the arena will always be filled at the bottom, even if people leave. And that's just one aspect of (Jump), but it's filled with little nuggets like that. We look forward to implementing it in the season upcoming with the Timberwolves."
"It's basically an app just like Uber," Rodriguez added. "You press the four seats, you move in, you can watch the last quarter from the floor, and if somebody paid a thousand dollars, maybe you watch the last quarter for 150 dollars. And you get your selfie, you get the experience.
"The inception of that was a conversation Marc and I had around four years ago. (Growing up), we never had any money to get into stadiums. If you go into a stadium when we were little kids, you pay two bucks, you get in the upper deck, the cheapest seat, and then you kind of work your way down there, maneuvering the ushers, that's what we had to do. But it was always very frustrating to me as a ten-year-old boy that I would look down and you would have all these empty seats behind home plate. And I'm like why are those seats empty? So it's kind of creating Airbnb and Uber inside the arena. I'm really excited about it."
It'll be very interesting to see how that concept plays out, starting with the 2025-26 NBA season. Jump will also take over as the Lynx's ticketing platform beginning in the 2026 season.
"That'll be the first of many, hopefully, things that we do to show that we're being leaders and not just following," Lore said.