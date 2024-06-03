Insider: Things can change, but Wolves more likely to 'run it back' with KAT
Everyone wants to know what the Timberwolves roster is going to look like in 2024-25. Will they run it back with the core that went to the conference finals this season or will they make changes?
The player most commonly linked to potential change is Karl-Anthony Towns, largely because Naz Reid is waiting in the wings and shedding Towns' four-year, $221 million contract would help Minnesota avoid paying luxury tax penalties.
"I think, so far internally, there's a believe that KAT has a lot of improving he can still do and I think that this is going to be a situation where they just do not want to take a step back competitively, so the more likely scenario today – things can change – is that he sticks around and they run it back," Jon Krawczynski, the longtime Timberwolves insider, said on his podcast Monday.
What about Kyle Anderson?
According to Krawczynski, everyone that matters in the decision-making process – Anderson, president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and head coach Chris Finch – is interested in reuniting for the 2024-25 season. The question may be if Anderson is will to play for less.
"Kyle is going to have to weight his ability to fit into a team and iwth a coaching staff, the home life stuff and whatever money opportunities become available to him. What is the market for Kyle Anderson going to be going into next year?
"It's possible that he goes to free agency and doesn't have a team that's willing to throw $10, $11, $12 million per season and he may have to take a little bit of a lower salary to get where he wants to go," said Krawczynksi, "and if that happens maybe that brings the Timberwolves more into play."
Krawczynski doesn't think Minnesota can afford Anderson at $10 million or more per season.
If Anderson doesn't return, who could fill his spot on the roster?
Leonard Miller?
"Maybe," said Krawczynski.
Josh Minott or Wendell Moore Jr.?
"Maybe those are guys who could slot into a rotation spot," Krawczynski opined. "The other possibility is Monte Morris."