Intriguing Chinese big among 6 prospects at Wolves draft workout Monday
The Timberwolves hosted six draft prospects for a workout on Monday, the team announced on social media:
- Sion James, guard, Duke
- Miles Kelly, guard, Auburn
- Nique Clifford, wing, Colorado State
- Noah Penda, wing, France
- Hansen Yang, big, China
- Cliff Omoruyi, big, Alabama
The highest-rated prospect among that group, and the only one who would presumably be in play with the 17th overall pick, is Clifford. The 23-year-old had a huge season for the Rams last year, averaging 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting nearly 38 percent from three. He's a versatile two-way wing who can do a ton of different things effectively.
After that, there are a few guys who could be in the mix with the Wolves' second pick at No. 31 overall. Penda is a Paris-born wing who has some real upside despite posting unremarkable statistics in the French league last year. He's got excellent size and a well-rounded skill set, though his jump shot is likely the swing skill that will determine his future. James is a 6'5" guard who defended well and shot 41 percent from three as a role player for Duke last season.
The most unique and intriguing prospect among the group is Yang, a 7'2" center from China who turns 20 this month. He's been dominant in the Chinese league over the past two seasons, most recently averaging 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game last season. Yang, who attended the NBA draft combine earlier this year, has high-level passing ability and interior scoring touch for a player at his size. However, there are also notable question marks around his foot speed, strength, defensive range, and outside shooting. He feels like a high-ceiling, low-floor kind of player who could land anywhere in the second round.
Kelly and Omoruyi are viewed as potential late-second-rounders or undrafted targets. Kelly transferred to Auburn and had a solid season, averaging 11.3 points and shooting 38 percent from deep. Omoruyi, who attended the same high school as Naz Reid, was an outstanding college big man at both Rutgers and Alabama. He's 6'11" and bouncy, but he also turns 24 this year and is a non-shooter.
The NBA draft runs from June 25 to 26.