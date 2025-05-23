Jaden McDaniels explains why he shoved Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the ground
What was going through Jaden McDaniel's head when he shoved Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the back with 6:14 to go in the fourth quarter?
"I just wanted to foul him, for real," McDaniels said after Minnesota lost Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. "I wasn't even mad, I just had fouls to use."
The decision earned McDaniels a flagrant foul and SGA knocked down 1 of 2 free throws to boost OKC's lead to 103-86.
As much as McDaniels wants people to believe he wasn't mad, the replay says otherwise. He knocked the MVP to the ground immediately after giving the officials a bewildered look when SGA wasn't whistled for hooking McDaniels' arm with his off hand.
McDaniels was good for the Wolves on offense with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-8 from three, but his flagrant foul was a sign that Minnesota is frustrated with the fact that they haven't found an answer for SGA and a Thunder team that has lost just 17 times all season.
Game 3 is effectively a must-win for Minnesota on Saturday night in Minneapolis.