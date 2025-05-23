All Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels explains why he shoved Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the ground

McDaniels intentionally knocked the MVP to the ground in the fourth quarter during Game 2.

May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the fourth quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
/ Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
What was going through Jaden McDaniel's head when he shoved Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the back with 6:14 to go in the fourth quarter?

"I just wanted to foul him, for real," McDaniels said after Minnesota lost Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. "I wasn't even mad, I just had fouls to use."

The decision earned McDaniels a flagrant foul and SGA knocked down 1 of 2 free throws to boost OKC's lead to 103-86.

As much as McDaniels wants people to believe he wasn't mad, the replay says otherwise. He knocked the MVP to the ground immediately after giving the officials a bewildered look when SGA wasn't whistled for hooking McDaniels' arm with his off hand.

McDaniels was good for the Wolves on offense with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-8 from three, but his flagrant foul was a sign that Minnesota is frustrated with the fact that they haven't found an answer for SGA and a Thunder team that has lost just 17 times all season.

Game 3 is effectively a must-win for Minnesota on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

Joe Nelson
