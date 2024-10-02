Jeff Teague gives extremely honest opinion about Wolves, Knicks trade
One of the most underrated storytellers when it comes to former athletes talking about their experience playing in the pros is Jeff Teague, who played 12 seasons in the NBA including three years with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Teague's view on the blockbuster trade that has Minnesota sending Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for a package centered around Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo is one of mixed feelings.
"I feel like it's a trade that they needed to make and they had to make financially. They had too much money on the books tied up in bigs," Teague said on the Club 520 podcast, adding that he believes the Wolves felt comfortable dealing Towns because Naz Reid has significant upside as scoring big.
"I think they believe in Naz Reid," said Teague. "You might want to let the young boy ride."
Reid averaged 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 41.4% from 3-point range and he won the Sixth Man of the Year award last season. When you compare his per-36 minutes stats to Towns it's remarkably similar. Per-36 minute averages in 2023-24:
Player
Points
Rebounds
Assists
Blocks
Steals
3FG%
Towns
24.0
9.2
3.4
0.8
0.7
41.6%
Reid
20.0
7.8
1.9
1.2
1.3
41.4%
What does Teague think of Minnesota replacing Towns in the starting lineup with Randle?
"He can't shoot like KAT. That's the only thing I'm scared about," Teague said.
"He's only effective scoring the basketball. He can make plays but he needs the ball," Teague continued. "And with [Anthony Edwards], I don't think you want the ball in JR's hands when you got Anthony Edwards. I don't know how it's going to work, but it's an exciting team, though."
Teague does believe Randle has the energy and personality that could boost the Wolves.
"He got that kind of personality that turn that (expletive) up," Teague said.
How does he feel about DiVincenzo in Minnesota?
"He's a defensive guy who can shoot the rock, so that's another wing defender they needed," Teague said.
Overall, Teague thinks New York won the trade but he warned that Towns better be ready because "New York is a tough city be ass in." In other words, Towns better play well and when he doesn't, he better prepare for much harsher criticism.