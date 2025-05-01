JJ Redick changes Lakers starting lineup for Game 5 against Timberwolves
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick said prior to Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves that he believed there was a lot of value in making wholesale changes to the game plan, but any changes have to be weighed against where else that can lead. Now facing a 3-1 series deficit, the time for caution has passed.
Redick, who said during the week that his starting lineup for Game 5 was "TBD," has officially made a change. Dorian Finney-Smith, who started in the second half of Game 4, will start over Jaxson Hayes for Wednesday night's Game 5. The rest of the starting lineup — Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Rui Hachimura — remains unchanged.
Hayes has started the previous four games of the series, but has been largely ineffective and hasn't played more than nine minutes in any game. He's averaging just 1.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game thus far in the series. Redick will also have another option, Maxi Kleber, who's yet to make his Lakers debut as he's been recovering from foot surgery since he was acquired as part of the Doncic-Anthony Davis trade with the Dallas Mavericks, available for the first time this series.
The first-year coach has drawn criticism for playing the same five-man group for the entire second half of their Game 4 loss, marking the first time a team has played the same five players for an entire second half in a playoff game since the NBA started tracking play-by-play stats in 1997. Redick appeared frustrated when asked about it pregame Wednesday.
A reporter asked whether Redick would lean more on his assistants following Game 4's subless second half.
"Are you saying that because I'm inexperienced and that was an inexperienced decision I made?" Redick asked. "You think I don't talk to my assistants about substitutions every single timeout?"
The reporter answered no, but added that a lot of coaches lean on their assistants.
"As do I," Redick said. "Every single time. That's a weird assumption."
The Timberwolves will start the same five-man group of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. Rob Dillingham (ankle), who's missed the entire series, is the only Wolves player ruled out Wednesday.
The Wolves will look to close out the Lakers when Game 5 tips off at 9 p.m. CT Wednesday in Los Angeles.