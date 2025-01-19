Julius Randle providing Wolves what they need in underappreciated role
Julius Randle has taken a lot of heat from Minnesota Timberwolves fans and NBA onlookers this season.
The criticism is understandable. After all, the only thing that had changed in a starting lineup of a Timberwolves team that reached the Western Conference finals a season ago — at least until recently — was Randle, and Minnesota, an expected title contender, has been hovering around .500 all year. Add in the fact the Wolves traded a beloved franchise staple for Randle in Karl-Anthony Towns, who's thriving in his first season with the New York Knicks, and the ire was likely inevitable.
While some of the criticism has been fair, Randle is also just the easy scapegoat as the new man in Minnesota.
The numbers don't reflect a player that's bringing down their team. Randle is scoring 113.4 points per 100 possessions, an offensive rating that ranks second on the team behind Anthony Edwards (113.6). His net rating of 3.2 is also second best on the team (excluding Daishen Nix, who saw just three games before being waived) to Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6.0).
The ball movement Randle brings is evident with his 22% assist percentage (the percentage of assists a player has when on the court). Excluding Joe Ingles and Nix, that ranks third, behind only point guards Mike Conley and Rob Dillingham.
There was always going to be an adjustment period bringing in a new piece like Randle, who has a much different style of play than Towns. It was always going to be an adjustment to figure out the spacing between him and Rudy Gobert. But Randle's numbers have still been impressive despite the team's early-season struggles and especially considering the constant changing roles Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has asked Randle to take on in his first season in Minnesota.
"We've asked him to do a lot of different things, and it's sometimes probably a bit unfair," Finch said. "'We need you to score, we need you to pass.' The reality is we need him to do everything, and so he's probably still just going through that process."
Randle is embracing that do-everything role, which was reflected in his return to Madison Square Garden on Friday. On a night when emotions were likely high in a game where he'd probably like to stick it to his former team, Randle attempted just six shots and scored eight points. He spent most of the night drawing multiple defenders and finding the open man. Randle contributed in other ways with seven rebounds and six assists. That's exactly what the Wolves needed that night.
The reality is what the Wolves need from Randle can change on a night-to-night basis, adding on to the difficulty of adjusting to fit a new role in a new system. While Randle has been taking that on all season, there's been clear indicators of things starting to click for the Wolves offensively in recent weeks. It's not insignificant that they've scored at least 115 points in each of their last five games after doing so just seven times the entire season leading up to that point.
One night the Wolves might primarily need Randle to be a playmaker. Another night they might need his scoring. It can be dependent on the other team's defensive look, like on Saturday when the Cleveland Cavaliers heavily utilized a zone set.
“It's tough. But that’s what I’m called to do, that’s what Finchy needs me to do, so I’m going to make the best of it," Randle said. "I think it helps me diversify the ways I can score offensively, whether it’s running on the break, got a couple ones on the offensive glass, screen-and-roll, cutting and all those things, so it’s not so ISO heavy going against a set defense.”
The Wolves thrive with Randle in those playmaking roles. His gravity when attacking the paint often pulls in two defenders, and he's been excellent at making the right kickouts. Randle has also been efficient in the post, with the Wolves scoring 1.10 points per possession on his postups, tied for 21st in the NBA among players who've seen at least 20 games.
"One of the most efficient things we’ve done all season is put the ball in (Randle's) hands in and around the post," Finch said. "... At the 30-game mark, he had double the number of kickout 3s at 30 games that KAT did all season last year. Nothing against KAT, he’s a very, very different dynamic to our offense. ... Our volume is up and our shooting — we’re starting to make those shots now; we didn’t make them for the first 25 games of the season. Maybe now we’re accustomed to that rhythm where initially at the beginning of the season, we weren’t.”
Finch noted the amount of freedom the Wolves play with offensively can lead to pros and cons. And sometimes, like this season, it can take longer than expected for players to find things they like to do that work. But the beauty of that freedom is that once they do, they find things they can repeat. Randle using his gravity as a playmaker appears to be one of them.
Despite all the outside criticism, Randle has continued to contribute each and every night. He's continued to adjust to a do-everything role that's required more of his playmaking than in seasons past. He's continued to take on every challenge Finch and the coaching staff have asked of him. The reality is the Wolves need his playmaking and scoring ability if they are to make a run in the second half of the season. It might finally all be coming together for Randle and the Wolves.
"I think we’re playing better offensively," Randle said. "We’re scoring a lot of points. Think a lot of it, like I said, is just or pace and rhythm and the flow, making quick decisions, stuff like that.”