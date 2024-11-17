Julius Randle's buzzer-beater 3 sends Wolves to win over Suns
Every time the Timberwolves made a run, it felt like the Phoenix Suns — and Devin Booker specifically — had an answer.
Until they didn't.
After trailing by as many as 16 points early, the Wolves found themselves tied 117-117 with the Suns with 46.4 seconds remaining. The Wolves forced three Suns misses on the ensuing possession, including two shots from Booker, eventually focring a shot-clock violation and gaining possession with 2.7 seconds remaining. Joe Ingles, in his only seconds of the game, inbounded the ball to Julius Randle, who chucked up a 3-pointer. It went right through the hoop.
The result was a walk-off 120-117 victory for the Timberwolves Sunday afternoon at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Randle finished with 35 points and seven assists.
Anthony Edwards hit a 3-pointer that cut the Wolves' deficit to 114-111 with just over two minutes to go. Jaden McDaniels threw done a monster slam after a Minnesota stop to cut it to one, and Edwards hit a jumper off the glass after another Wolves stop to provide a one-point lead. Grayson Allen immediately answered with a 3 for the Suns.
Edwards drew a foul on the other end and hit a pair of free throws to knot it back up.
Booker stepped up for a Suns team that was missing Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal due to injuries. He scored 17 points to set the tone in the opening frame and had 10 in each the second and third quarters before adding seven more in the fourth on his way to a game-high 44 points. The Wolves didn't have an answer for him for much of the. night.