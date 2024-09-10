Karl-Anthony Towns reacts to 'disgusting' Tyreek Hill arrest video
Karl-Anthony Towns, the winner of the NBA's 2023-24 Social Justice Champion award, says the body-worn camera video of Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill being arrested on Sunday is "disturbing" and "disgusting."
"That [Tyreek Hill] police video is not only disturbing, but disgusting," Towns wrote in a post on X. "Like [Hill] said, what would’ve happen if he wasn’t who he is?"
Hill was on his way to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for Sunday's season opener between the Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars when police pulled him over near the stadium. In a matter of moments, an officer pulled Hill out of his car and cuffed while Hill was face down on the road.
Why was he stopped? Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has said police cited Hill for reckless driving and driving without a license. Police have released few details about the incident, though an internal affairs investigation is ongoing and one of the Miami-Dade police officers involved has been relegated to administrative duties while the investigation unfolds.
On Monday, Miami-Dade Police Department released body-worn camera videos from the arrest. The video shows one officer demanding Hill lower his window before ordering him out of the car and forcing him onto the ground.
"If I wasn't Tyreek Hill, Lord knows, I probably would have been, like, worst-case scenario, I would have been shot or would have been locked up," Hill told NBC News, "put behind bars, you know, for a simple speeding ticket."
Hill was released from custody and made it to the game on time and he wound up scoring an 80-yard touchdown and finished with seven receptions for 130 yards to help the Dolphins defeat Jacksonville.
Towns won the social justice award last season for his work to help pass Minnesota's Restore the Vote bill, which allows formerly incarcerated people the right to vote.
"I will always be committed to supporting social justice causes as that is part of my DNA," Towns said after winning the award.