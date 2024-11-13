Karl-Anthony Towns' return to Minnesota flexed to national TNT broadcast
TNT will now broadcast the Dec. 19 game between the Wolves and Knicks, with tip off being moved to 8:30 p.m. CT.
The game will mark the first time Karl-Anthony Towns returns to the Target Center since being traded to New York at the beginning of October. Towns was the key piece in a blockbuster deal that saw Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo swapped to the Wolves just weeks before the start of the regular season.
It will be just the second time, the first in the regular season, since the trade that Towns will have faced his former team. He scored 16 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in a 115-110 win over the Wolves during a preseason game at Madison Square Garden in October.
Towns is leading the 5-5 Knicks with 24.5 points and 12.4 boards per game, good for fourth-best in the entire league. He is also shooting a career-high 51.3% from 3-point range. Before being shipped to the Knicks, Towns spent nine seasons in Minnesota, winning Rookie of the Year in 2015-16 while also receiving four All-Star nods and earning two All-NBA honors.
The Wolves are back in action late Wednesday night in Portland. Minnesota is looking to get revenge after being blown out by the Trail Blazers, 122-108, on Tuesday night. It will be the third time in the last four games that the Wolves have squared off with Portland. The game tips off at 9:10 p.m. CT.