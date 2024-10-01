Karl-Anthony Towns spotted in Knicks hat in New York
Nearly a decade after the lottery balls didn't bounce New York's way ahead of a draft that featured Karl-Anthony Towns, the New Jersey native has arrived in The Big Apple while sporting a Knicks hat.
The Wolves and Knicks had the two worst records in the NBA in 2014-15 and Minnesota won the lottery over the Knicks and drafted Towns with the No. 1 overall pick. New York fell to No. 4 and drafted Kristaps Porzingis.
Fast forward to last Friday night, when the Timberwolves and Knicks organized a trade that sends Towns to the Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. On Monday, Towns was spotted by a New York hockey reporter outside the Knicks training center. Towns was wearing a Knicks hat and holding a couple of Pellegrino sparkling waters.
The trade hasn't been confirmed by the league as reports suggest that a third team still needs to get involved to take on a little more than $8 million in salary from the Knicks.
On Monday, the Timberwolves held their annual media day and star guard Anthony Edwards said
Randle and DiVincenzo hadn't arrived but he is looking forward to getting to know them and gelling on the court as fast as possible.
The first training camp practice is set to happen Tuesday and the Wolves open the preseason Friday at 9:30 p.m. CT against the Lakers. The Knicks' first preseason game is Saturday against Charlotte.
Minnesota and New York don't meet until mid-December in the regular season, but they do face each other at Madison Square Garden Oct. 13 for a preseason game.