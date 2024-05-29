Kyle Anderson played crucial role in Timberwolves' Game 4 victory
Kyle Anderson played his second-most minutes (25) of the postseason in Game 4. He scored only two points, but his impact was felt in ways often unseen in the box score.
Karl-Anthony Towns hit two massive 3s in the middle of the fourth quarter and Anderson working as an off-ball floor general to create space could've been exactly what Towns needed to knock them down.
Towns finished the night 4-of-5 from beyond the 3-point line and his trio of makes in the fourth quarter were three of the biggest shots of the game.
“Yeah, he’s everything we need. He’s like the X-factor. Him and [Jaden McDaniels] it’s like X-factors,” Anthony Edwards said. “I was dribbling the ball. I damn sure was about to shoot it and I seen him pointing at big fella, and I’m like OK, cool. The big fella, he done cashed out.”
Anderson's "SlowMo" moniker is not for a lack of decision-making. He routinely finds himself in the right place at the right time and he proved his value Tuesday night. After Game 3, Chris Finch admitted that Anderson needs to play more. His 25 minutes in Game 4 were his most since Game 3 vs. the Nuggets on May 10.
“I think I’m really a point guard in real life, but I’ve just grown to be 6-9, so I think you could throw me out there in a bunch of different positions,” Anderson said. "Watching baseball, I used to watch Ben Zobrist. He was able to play so many different positions – infield, outfield, having an impact for big games in Kansas City, Chicago. That was my guy, watching him, so if he could do it, I could do it in the basketball court.”
Anderson's defense was impressive all night too, recording three steals, a postseason-high. Throughout the series, he is now averaging 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in only 19.8 minutes per game.
Trailing 3-0, Minnesota badly needed to find an answer or adjustment that gave Dallas another wrinkle to prepare for. Playing Anderson in meaningful minutes down the stretch might be just what the doctor ordered.