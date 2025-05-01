'Lakers in 5?' Timberwolves quiet national media after dominant series
"Lakers in 5." It seemed like the majority of the national media, Shannon Sharpe, and 10 of ESPN's finest 'experts' thought Los Angeles would make easy work of the Timberwolves and comfortably advance to the next round. The opposite happened, and Minnesota took down the Lakers in only five games.
ESPN had 10 of its NBA analysts predict the outcome of the series, and all 10 thought the Lakers would win in either six or seven games. It shouldn't come to much of a surprise that the majority of the national media opted to roll with the big market team led by two of the league's biggest stars, LeBron James and Luka Doncic, but nobody from ESPN's panel went in Minnesota's direction with their prediction.
Sharpe likely won't be on ESPN in the near future to defend himself, but he spent the last few weeks and months telling everyone who would listen, "Lakers in 5," claiming Los Angeles would roll through this series against the Wolves and the postseason as a whole without a scratch.
"Ant-Man, Batman, Superman... Lakers in 5," Anthony Edwards joked after Minnesota ended the series in five games on Wednesday.
Sharpe and some other media members have already begun to backtrack their predictions and give Minnesota some credit, but it was clear the Timberwolves were heavily doubted heading into the series against the Lakers.
It would've been one thing for the Timberwolves to take down the Lakers in six or seven games, but it only took five, three of which were played in Los Angeles. After a dominant Game 1 from Minnesota, there wasn't really a moment in the series where it looked like the Lakers had the momentum. It wasn't just an upset, the Wolves made a statement in front of the basketball world.