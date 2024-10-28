Leonard Miller, Jaylen Clark, Jesse Edwards joining Iowa Wolves
The Timberwolves announced on Monday they assigned forward Leonard Miller to their G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, and they also transferred guard Jaylen Clark and center Jesse Edwards to Iowa.
None of the three players have seen any action with the NBA club this season, and with the Timberwolves featuring a particularly deep roster, their pathways to any playing time are likely limited.
Through three games this season, the Wolves have utilized what's essentially been an eight-man rotation, with Joe Ingles getting limited minutes in the ninth spot. Coach Chris Finch has mentioned he'd like to extend minutes for Ingles and potentially add a 10th man into the rotation, but integrating the new pieces of Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo into their new team is currently a greater priority. And if and when the Wolves do expand the rotation, it would be difficult for Miller, Clark or Edwards to get on the floor ahead of Josh Minott or rookies Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr.
The Wolves selected Miller with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NBA draft. Miller played in 20 games for Iowa last season, averaging 20.3 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, and saw some end-of-bench minutes in 17 games with the Timberwolves, averaging 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 3.1 minutes per game.
Clark spent last season rehabbing from a ruptured Achilles tendon after being selected with the No. 53 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 draft. Clark returned this summer and played in the Summer League and the preseason.
The Wolves signed Edwards, a rookie, to a two-way contract in July, and he also saw action in Summer League and the preseason.