Life without Steph Curry: Warriors' offensive numbers tank in Games 2 and 3
It was clear the Golden State Warriors would be fighting an uphill battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals once Steph Curry went down with a hamstring strain, and the struggles are now evident.
Without Curry, whose status is uncertain but who seems to be on track to return by a potential Game 6, the Warriors have been struggling offensively. That's perhaps to be expected — Curry was their leading scorer this postseason, averaging 22.6 points per game — but Golden State's offensive production has dropped off a cliff since he's been out of the lineup.
In Games 2 and 3 of the semis — games Curry missed entirely and both Wolves wins — the Warriors have just a 100.0 offensive rating, far below the 111.7 offensive rating across their seven-game first-round series win over the Houston Rockets. Golden State had a 104.2 offensive rating in Game 1 against the Wolves, when Curry left in the second quarter.
Turnovers are up — the Warriors averaged 17.5 giveaways in the last two games against the Wolves versus 12.4 per game against the Rockets — and assists are down — from 24.3 per game in the first round to 22.0 the last two games.
That's likely why the defensive numbers have also taken a hit from a 111.5 defensive rating in the first round to a 115.9 defensive rating in Games 2 and 3 against the Wolves. Minnesota's 115.9 offensive rating over those last two games is the best of any remaining playoff team over their last two games, and so is the Timberwolves' sky high 15.9 net rating.
Curry's injury was an unfortunate stain on the series, and now the Warriors are desperately hoping to steal a game and extend the series until he can potentially return to the lineup. It's a tough spot for the Warriors to be in, and it just goes to show how impactful the superstar guard and four-time champion is to their efforts on both ends of the court. Golden State won't have him for Monday's Game 4, which is scheduled for a 9 p.m. CT tipoff at Chase Center in San Francisco.