'Looks amazing': Anthony Edwards at 3% body fat, per Timberwolves coach
Anthony Edwards appears to be in the best shape of his life entering his age-24 season. According to Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, Edwards is currently at 3% body fat.
"He looks amazing. Three percent body fat," Finch said Monday during an interview with KFAN-FM 100.3's Paul Allen at the Minnesota State Fair. "He loves being here in the summer. Kind of sets the tone for the gym. We've had a lot of our guys in the gym through the summer. That's what you want. These guys, this is where they want to be and they understand Minnesota is a pretty cool place to be during the summer."
Obtaining 3% body fat is rare but possible with strict nutrition and exercise, according to health professionals. The American Council on Exercise says a body fat range of 25% to 31% for women or 18% to 24% for men is typical for the average person who isn't an athlete.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Timberwolves On SI newsletter
Edwards, who turned 24 less than a month ago, is currently in China on a promotional tour with Adidas. But he's spent most of his summer in Minnesota, where's he's been in the gym preparing for the 2025-26 season.
Finch says players have been in the gym in Minneapolis Monday through Thursday on a voluntary basis, then spending time away over long weekends. NBA coaches are allowed to assist players during the offense, but mandatory workouts and practices aren't allowed.
"We'll shut down the gym here and there. It's a really good rhythm," Finch said, noting that players have personal trainers in the weight room and on the court, in addition to team staff at their disposal.
The Timberwolves are entering the 2025-26 season with much of the same roster that reached the Western Conference Finals for a second season in a row. Edwards will likely be joined in the starting lineup by Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert, while Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham play critical roles off the bench.
"Continuity has gotta be our super power. Our mission this summer to re-sign as many of our own free agents as we possibly could," Finch told Allen. "Unfortunately we lost Nickeil Alexander-Walker, but great for him. He was heavily rewarded by Atlanta. In letting him go, we felt confident that the young players that we saw come of age... that they're ready and able to take on a lot of Nickeil's role."
"Going through what we've gone through in the last couple years, it's not always a linear path to success," Finch added, "but you gotta keep rounding the edges and figuring out the little things you have to do."