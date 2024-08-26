Magic Johnson hammers Anthony Edwards in response to 'no skill' claim
Anthony Edwards has admitted that he didn't watch much basketball outside of Kevin Durant's games while growing up because he was so into football as a kid, but that didn't prevent him from making a bold statement about the Michael Jordan era and his big opinion has led to a scalding return message from Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.
First, here's what Edwards said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal about the Jordan era.
“I didn’t watch it back in the day so I can’t speak on it,” Edwards began “They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that’s why when they saw Kobe [Bryant], they were like, ‘Oh, my God.’ But now everybody has skill."
Johnson, who went to 12 All-Star Games and won league MVP and Finals MVP three times apiece, fired back when Stephen A. Smith presented him an opportunity in front of a live audience at a greater Los Angeles area casino.
“I never respond to a guy who’s never won a championship,” Johnson said. “He didn’t win a college championship, I don’t even know if he won a high school championship.”
Edwards, by the way, did win a state championship in high school. It was during his junior year when he led Atlanta-based Holy Spirit Prep to the Georgia Independent School Association 3A title.