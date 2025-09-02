Malik Beasley to Timberwolves? 'I just don't think that is an option,' insider says
How real is the reported interest the Minnesota Timberwolves have in free agent guard Malik Beasley? According to Timberwolves insider Jon Krawcyznski, the Beasley rumors were likely nothing more than a baseline conversation and he doesn't expect Minnesota to pursue him.
"The Wolves do have, technically, an open roster spot, but I just don't think that that is an option that they're really considering right now," Krawczysnki said on his podcast, The Jon Krawczynski Show.
"Beasley was here, he had a good season here, but he also had plenty of off-the-court issues here as well. I think that maybe there was a conversation or something with Beasley's representatives, just checking things out, but I do not get the sense that there's anything serious with Malik Beasley and I would not expect him to be on the Timberwolves roster come training camp, barring some major change that I just don't see coming."
ESPN's Sham Charania reported last week that Beasley is no longer the target of a federal gambling investigation, meaning he could play in 2025-26 when he previously looked like he could be out of the league.
That report was followed by Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto saying the Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons "have recently touched base" on Beasley, while the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks were also expressing interest in signing the 2024-25 Sixth Man of the Year runner-up.
"I think the Wolves are content going into camp with Bones Hyland as the backup point guard and then leaving maybe that 15th roster spot open for some flexibility," Krawczysnki said. "I wouldn't dust off your No. 5 Beasley jerseys if you hung onto those. They can stay in the storage closet. We'll see where Beasley ends up. I think he will get an opportunity, but I don't think it's going to be in Minnesota."
Beasley, who played for the Timberwolves from 2019 to 2022, averaged 16.3 points while hitting 319 three-pointers, second only to Minnesota's Anthony Edwards last season.
What's interesting is that Krawczynski mentioned Hyland as Minnesota's backup point guard. That should turn heads as the Timberwolves enter training camp with Mike Conley as the starting point guard, setting the stage for a potential training camp and preseason backup battle between Hyland and Rob Dillingham.
The Timberwolves begin training camp on Sept. 29.