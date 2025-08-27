Wolves reportedly eye Malik Beasley: Would a reunion make sense?
Former Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is "no longer a target of the federal gambling investigation conducted by the Eastern District of New York," according to ESPN insider Shams Charania, which instantly makes him one of the most intriguing free agents available. Could a return to Minnesota be on the table?
Beasley had the best year of his NBA career last season with the Pistons. He averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game on 43.0/41.6/67.9 shooting splits, finishing second in sixth man of the year voting and second (one behind Anthony Edwards) with 319 total three-pointers made. At 28 years old, he was originally looking at a big payday this offseason, before the gambling scandal news broke.
The Timberwolves, Pistons, Lakers and Cavaliers have all reached out to Beasley since Charania's report, according to a social media post from NBA insider Mike Scotto on Tuesday.
Minnesota reportedly brought back Bones Hyland to fill in its final roster spot earlier this month, but no official announcement has been made and a spot would likely open quickly for a player like Beasley. The biggest question about whether or not a reunion would make sense for the Wolves is probably the price. Minnesota does not want to dip into the second apron this season, which gives the team only around $6 million in space to work with.
If the Timberwolves are able to sign Beasley on a one-year, discounted deal, it would probably be a no-brainer. He's one of the best shooters in the NBA, he's only 28 years old, and he'd give Minnesota even more depth, as Donte DiVincenzo could begin the season dealing with a toe injury.
If the contract is any more than one year or substantially over the minimum, a move then becomes less attractive (and perhaps not feasible) for the Wolves. Beasley carries some baggage, and he essentially plays the same position as DiVincenzo. You can never have too much shooting, but the pieces have to make sense from a roster construction standpoint.
Beasley was a solid player on the court for the Wolves from 2019 to 2022. If they're able to sign him to a low-risk contract, a reunion probably would make sense. He probably carries far too many questions off the court to make a significant multi-year deal worth it.