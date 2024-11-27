Mike Conley returning from sprained toe; possible Rob Dillingham impact
Mike Conley will return to the lineup Wednesday night as the Timberwolves host the Kings at Target Center, and it'll be a breath of fresh air for Minnesota offense that has struggled without him running the point.
The Timberwolves are 0-4 without Conley and 8-5 with the veteran point guard in the lineup.
Conley missed the past two games with a big toe sprain and he is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's 7:10 p.m. CT start. With Conley back in the starting lineup, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Donte DiVincenzo, who have started in Conley's place on different occasions, will be back on the bench in reserve roles.
It's unclear if Rob Dillingham's role will shrink with Conley back. The 19-year-old rookie has burst onto the scene with an expanded role the past two games and provided a spark as a playmaking point guard, scoring 14 points in a close loss to Boston and then finishing with 12 points and seven assists in an overtime loss to the Rockets on Tuesday night.
If Dillingham does get more minutes, it could mean fewer minutes to share between Alexander-Walker and DiVincenzo. DiVincenzo has battled through major struggles, and they appeared to come to ahead against Houston as he was pulled from the game with 7:20 left in the third quarter and didn't get play again the rest of the night.
Minnesota started the season 6-3 but has since dropped six of the past eight games, including three in a row.