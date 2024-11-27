Mike Conley returning from sprained toe; possible Rob Dillingham impact

3 point percentages of a few guys when Mike Conley is on the floor this season … and when he’s not



DiVincenzo

W/ Mike: 43.8

W/O Mike: 27.9



Jaden

W/ Mike: 35.2

W/O Mike: 24.3



Naz

W/ Mike: 53.8

W/O Mike: 34.3



Ant

W/ Mike: 48.4

W/O Mike: 39.6