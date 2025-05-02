'My bad, bro': Paul Pierce eats his words after doubting Anthony Edwards
Paul Pierce is more aware today than he was ten days ago, all thanks to watching Anthony Edwards outplay LeBron James and blow by Luka Doncic time and time again while leading the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Los Angeles Lakers in five games of the first-round playoff series.
“Ant-Man, my bad, bro. I knew you was a dog, I didn’t know you was a dog dog. I didn’t think you was going to go at Bron like that," Pierce said in a public apology posted online Friday. "I see you. You from the old school. You ain't got no friends on the court. That's how you play, my boy. And that's how I played, my boy. My bad, bro. You a dog dog."
Edwards has gone viral for a clip in which he says was motivated by all of Minnesota's naysayers, but especially by what Pierce said about him before the series against L.A. began.
"[Stephen A. Smith] had all writers, they get a vote. They had Lakers in 6, Lakers in 7, Lakers in 5. You know what really turned me up? Paul Pierce," Edwards says in the clip.
So what did Pierce say to rile up Edwards? The Hall of Fame Boston Celtics legend questioned whether Edwards had the cojones to stand up to LeBron and Doncic the way he did to Kevin Durant during last year's first-round playoff series.
"He admired KD but he ain't going to be doing all that woofing to [LeBron and Luka]. He ain't going to be doing all that. I don't think so. This is something different. KD is one type of aura, but LeBron is a different type of aura than KD. He ain't gonna shooting and looking, all that yelling," Pierce said.
Kevin Garnett instantly disagreed with Pierce.
"I'm talking about Anthony Edwards ain't scared of nobody in the league. You better check," Garnett replied. "You just gave off scared energy."
"I think he's going to be a little more respectful," Pierce said.
In the end, Pierce has learned his lesson.
"My bad, bro. I'm going to send an apology. You ain't going to hear no s*** like that from me no more, bro. You just showed me. It's all love," Pierce admitted. "You one of them ones. I knew he was going to do it, but not like that. You got it, bro. My bad."
In addition to his social media apology, Pierce offered an extended apology on a new episode of KG Certified that dropped Friday.
"I overreacted," Pierce admitted.