'My bad, bro': Paul Pierce eats his words after doubting Anthony Edwards

Paul Pierce says Anthony Edwards will be a lot more “respectful” to LeBron than he was Kevin Durant last year



“He admire KD, but he’s not going to be doing all that whiffing to them.. KD is one type of Aura, but LeBron is a different Aura than KD”



