National media predictions for WCF heavily favor Thunder over Wolves
These Minnesota Timberwolves tend to relish the role of underdog.
Basically no one in the national media picked them to beat the Lakers in the first round, and they went on to win that series in five games. Those picks — specifically a panel of 11 ESPN analysts that all took the Lakers — were real fuel for Minnesota.
The Wolves took on the role of favorites in the second round against the Warriors, winning another series in five after a hamstring injury knocked out Steph Curry. But now they're right back in the underdog seat for the conference finals. The Thunder are significant betting favorites to win the series, and while some of our staff members believe in the Wolves, the national media is largely taking OKC to advance to the NBA Finals.
Something tells me Anthony Edwards and company won't mind that.
ESPN: 9 of 14 pick Thunder
ESPN's panel has nine writers going with the Thunder and five taking the Wolves. Every single one sees it going at least six games, split half and half between six and the full seven. Of the seven "X in 6" picks, only two are in favor of Minnesota.
The Athletic: 8 of 9 pick Thunder
Almost everyone making picks at The Athletic has the Thunder advancing, including three writers who see OKC winning the series in five games. The only person taking the Wolves is Marcus Thompson II, who covers the Warriors.
CBS Sports: 5 of 6 pick Thunder
Jasmyn Wimbish is taking the Wolves in 7. Everyone else at CBS Sports likes the Thunder, with four of the five expecting it to be over without needing a Game 7.
NBA.com: 3 of 4 pick Thunder
Steve Aschburner is riding with the Wolves. The other three who voted, not so much.
Total: 25 of 33 (76 percent) pick OKC
You know who believes in the Wolves, though? Magic Johnson does!