Naz Reid is making a strong case to remain in Wolves starting lineup
Naz Reid was the best bench player in the NBA last season, winning Sixth Man of the Year. After the Timberwolves decided to trade Karl-Anthony Towns in the preseason, it's clear that the team sees even higher potential for Reid and he has proven them correct over the last month.
Julius Randle has been sidelined since Jan. 30 with a right abductor strain and Reid has responded with his best month as a professional. Through eight games in February, he is averaging 19.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on 47.2/35.9/82.4 shooting splits.
Wolves fans have had mixed opinions on Randle all season, but he has been the team's second-most productive offensive player this season with 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on 47.0/32.1/81.1 shooting splits.
Reid has filled Randle's role in the starting lineup and he's arguably been more effective and efficient, with fewer turnovers per game and better shooting splits across the board. Reid is younger, on a more team-friendly deal and now playing at a higher level than Randle. Minnesota has won four of its last six games and the decision of who should start next to Rudy Gobert in the frontcourt should be obvious.
Despite a multitude of rumors, the Timberwolves opted to not trade Randle at the year's deadline and he does have an impending player option worth more than $30 million this offseason. It could impact his overall value if he comes off the bench, but it's clear Minnesota is a better team with Reid in the starting lineup.
At 25 years old, Reid is five years younger than Randle and he is playing at an All-Star level in February. Minnesota's decision to trade Towns completely changed their future team-building strategy, but any plan should include Reid playing as big of a role as possible.
