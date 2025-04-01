NBA hands out five suspensions for Timberwolves-Pistons brawl
The NBA has announced five suspensions stemming from Sunday night's brawl between the Timberwolves and Pistons at Target Center.
Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo and forward Naz Reid have each been suspended for one game for their roles in the brawl, which spilled over into the first row of fans. They won't be available for Tuesday night's road game against the Nuggets. That's a tough blow for Minnesota, but it also potentially could've been worse. Both players will be back in action against the Nets on Thursday.
For the Pistons, forward Isaiah Stewart was suspended for two games, while guards Ron Holland II and Marcus Sasser got one-game suspensions. All five players who were ejected from Sunday's contest for their role in the incident will miss at least one game without pay. Stewart was the lone player to get dinged for two games, which was in part due to "his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts," according to the release from the NBA and executive vice president Joe Dumars.
No discipline was announced for Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff or Wolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni, who were also ejected from the game.
The Wolves and Nuggets are set for a 9:00 p.m. CT tip on TNT. In addition to DiVincenzo and Reid, Minnesota will be without rookie Terrence Shannon Jr., who will miss a third consecutive game with a groin injury. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaylen Clark will be the Wolves' top two bench players, while Rob Dillingham, Luka Garza, and others could also be in line for minutes.