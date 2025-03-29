NBA reporter says Kevin Love is 'arguably' best player in Timberwolves history
Could you make an argument a different Kevin is the best player in Minnesota Timberwolves history?
One NBA analyst thinks so.
ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel responded to a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Friday in which he made a much-maligned comment that Kevin Love is "arguably the best player in Timberwolves history." He was responding to a post that quoted broadcaster Dan Patrick saying it would probably be a disappointment if Duke freshman phenom Cooper Flagg, the likely No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft, ends up having a career like Love.
"Kevin Love is a 5-time All-Star, an NBA champion, and arguably the best player in Timberwolves history," Siegel posted. "If 10 years from now: Flagg is a multi-time All-Star with a championship and one of the best players in his team's history, that is definitely NOT a disappointment."
The statement that Love is arguably the best player in Wolves history quickly drew some attention from fans and other media members who thought Kevin Garnett, Minnesota's all-time leader in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, triple-doubles, or well, pretty much everything, may have slipped Siegel's mind. Aaron Fentress, a Portland Trail Blazers reporter for the Oregonian, likened Siegel's comparison to saying Derrick Rose is the greatest Chicago Bulls player of all time.
Siegel doubled down, though he did clarify that he believed the Wolves' greatest player is Garnett, not Love.
"First off, Kevin Garnett is not Michael Jordan. That's a terrible comparison," he responded. "Second, I'm not arguing that MY OPINION is Love is better in TWolves history. I'm simply pointing out an argument that exists. The right answer is Garnett, as I stated a few times now, but there are some who believe it's Love."
Are there? Frankly, there are probably more out there who'd argue Karl-Anthony Towns or Anthony Edwards are the greatest players in Timberwolves history over Love. Towns ranks second in Wolves history in points, rebounds and blocks and ranks fourth in assists and fifth in steals. Edwards is already the third-leading scorer in Minnesota history and ranks fourth in steals, sixth in assists and ninth in rebounds. Love is sixth in points and third in rebounds, but is outside the top 10 in assists, blocks and steals. It'd be hard to make an argument he'd be above Towns or Edwards, much less Garnett.
Siegel got plenty of much-deserved grief, but continued to say there's someone out there making an argument for Love, though whoever that may be we may never know. Love is one of the better players in Timberwolves history, no doubt, but to even say there's an argument to be made he's the greatest when Garnett exists is nothing other than laughable.