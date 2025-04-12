NBA rescinds technical foul, Anthony Edwards avoids suspension
- Edwards was T'd up in Minnesota's win over Brooklyn on Friday night.
- It was his 18th technical of the season before the NBA wiped it away.
Anthony Edwards has been granted his wish as the NBA rescinded the technical foul issued against him Friday night during Minnesota's blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets.
The tech was issued to Edwards when he became frustrated with a foul call in the second quarter.
"I tried to play good defense, they called a foul and I said, 'Where was the effing foul?' And they gave me a tech," Edwards explained after the game. "I hope they look at it and rescind it so I can play in a couple days."
Had the technical foul not been wiped away, Edwards would've been suspended for the regular season finale Sunday at Target Center against the Utah Jazz. ironically, Edwards' 16th technical foul earlier this season led to his suspension in a game against the Jazz — and Minnesota lost that game.
The Wolves and Jazz play at 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday. A win will guarantee Minnesota a top-six seed, but they still have a chance to go as high as No. 4 — or fall as low as No. 8 and be in the play-in tournament.