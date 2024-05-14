NBA reveals times, dates, TV info for Western Conference finals
If the Timberwolves can get past the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals, they already know when they'll be playing in the next round of the NBA playoffs.
The NBA announced dates and times for the Western Conference finals, which will kick off on May 22. Every game will be televised on TNT, and they will all be 7:30 p.m. CST starts, with the exception of Game 3, which will start at 7 p.m.. Locations will depend on who’s the highest remaining seed.
If the Timberwolves advance, they’ll play either the Dallas Mavericks or the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are in the midst of an even 2-2 semifinal series. If the fifth-seeded Mavericks advance, the Timberwolves would have home-court advantage.
If the top-seeded Thunder advance, the Timberwolves would not have home-court advantage and they'd have to steal at least a game on the road in order to advance to the NBA Finals.
Games 1 and 2 will be at the highest remaining seed’s home court and will be 7:30 p.m. tipoffs on May 22 and May 24, respectively. Games 3 and 4 will be at the lower-seeded team’s home court and will start at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on May 26 and May 28, respectively.
Should the best-of-seven series last more than four games, Game 5 would be back at the higher-seeded team’s home court at 7:30 p.m. on May 30.
Game 6 would be at the lower-seeded team’s home court at 7:30 p.m. on June 1, and Game 7 would be at the higher-seeded team’s home court at 7:30 p.m. on June 3.
Here's a simplified look at the schedule:
- Game 1: 7:30 p.m. May 22, TNT
- Game 2: 7:30 p.m. May 24, TNT
- Game 3: 7 p.m. May 26, TNT
- Game 4: 7:30 p.m. May 28, TNT
- Game 5 (if necessary): 7:30 p.m. May 30, TNT
- Game 6 (if necessary): 7:30 p.m. June 1, TNT
- Game 7 (if necessary): 7:30 p.m. June 3, TNT