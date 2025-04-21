Non-lottery order officially set. What picks do Timberwolves have in 2025 NBA draft?
The NBA draft lottery won't take place until May 12, but the remaining draft order was officially set in stone on Monday.
The Minnesota Timberwolves will have the No. 17 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft. That's the pick that originally belonged to the Detroit Pistons, which the Wolves acquired when they traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks. Their own first-rounder — No. 21 overall — was part of the Rudy Gobert trade and belongs to the Utah Jazz.
The Wolves will also have the top pick in the second round — No. 31 overall — acquired from the Jazz in the D'Angelo Russell trade that brought Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to Minnesota.
Their own second-round pick — No. 51 overall — belongs to the Los Angeles Clippers. Minnesota originally traded that selection to the Houston Rockets as part of a package to acquire the draft rights to Wendell Moore Jr. in the 2022 draft.
The NBA draft begins at 7 p.m. CT on June 25 in New York. But before their attention turns to next season, the Wolves continue their playoff run with Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Tipoff for Game 2 is scheduled for 9 p.m.
NBA draft order (first round)
Lottery teams: Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns (to Houston Rockets), Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks (to Spurs).
- (Lottery)
- (Lottery)
- (Lottery)
- (Lottery)
- (Lottery)
- (Lottery)
- (Lottery)
- (Lottery)
- (Lottery)
- (Lottery)
- (Lottery)
- (Lottery)
- (Lottery)
- (Lottery)
- Miami Heat (to Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Orlando Magic
- Detroit Pistons (to WOLVES)
- Memphis Grizzlies (to Wizards)
- Milwaukee Bucks (to Nets)
- Golden State Warriors (to Heat)
- Wolves (to Jazz)
- Los Angeles Lakers (to Hawks)
- Indiana Pacers
- Clippers (to Thunder)
- Denver Nuggets (to Magic)
- New York Knicks (to Nets)
- Rockets (to Nets)
- Boston Celtics
- Cleveland Cavaliers (to Suns)
- Thunder (to Clippers)