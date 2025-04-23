Oddsmakers say Wolves-Lakers series is a toss-up after LA's Game 2 win
After the Lakers' bounce-back win in Game 2 against the Timberwolves, FanDuel Sportsbook gives both teams the same -108 betting odds to advance to the next round.
Before the series began, the Lakers opened as favorites to win at around -190 odds. After Minnesota's dominant performance in Game 1, odds shifted in their favor. Now, after Los Angeles evened things at one game each, both teams have the same odds to come out on top.
The Timberwolves went into Los Angeles and stole home-court advantage, so some would expect them to have a leg up on the Lakers in terms of winning the series. Betting odds don't work that way. LA opened as -190 favorites, and after a split at home, the odds aren't shifting dramatically in one way.
The Wolves proved the opening odds were off, and the market now reflects that.
The Timberwolves closed as roughly 4.5-point underdogs in Game 1, and thee betting odds favored the Lakers by six points in Game 2. Odds for Game 3 have opened, favoring Minnesota by three points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Wolves were 40-23 in the regular season when they were betting favorites. They were favored against the Lakers three different times in the regular season, and they went 2-1 in those games, with the only loss coming in the first game of the season.
Los Angeles responded well in Game 2, highlighted by 31 points from Luka Doncic and 21 points from LeBron James. There's still plenty of reason to believe Minnesota can take care of business at home in Game 3. If they do win Game 3, the betting odds could take a more dramatic swing ahead of Game 4.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.