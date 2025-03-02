One step closer to full strength as Timberwolves enter critical stretch
You know what's scary and flying a bit under the radar at the moment? The Minnesota Timberwolves are tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the last two seeds in the play-in tournament. That's what injuries, a tough schedule and bad losses to teams like the Wizards and Jazz over the last month will do to a team.
The Timberwolves are their own worst enemy. After falling to the Jazz Friday night, Minnesota enters play Sunday with a 32-29 record, tied with Dallas for the ninth and 10th seeds. The top six teams are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs while teams that finished 7-10 duke it out in the play-in for the 7th and eighth seeds.
That's what makes Sunday night's scheduled game between the Wolves and Suns in Phoenix so important. Phoenix is 28-32, a solid 3.5 games behind the Wolves and Mavericks.
The Suns have lost 11 of the last 15 games while the Wolves are 5-8 since Feb. 1, though Minnesota has the injury excuse while the Suns don't. And Minnesota could be the closest they've been to full strength Sunday night since late January.
Julius Randle (groin) and Anthony Edwards (calf soreness) are questionable, but if both play there's a chance that four-fifths of the starting lineup is on the floor. Rudy Gobert is still out with back spasms, but Donte DiVincenzo will be playing in his third game after missing six weeks with a turf toe injury.
Minnesota could start Sunday's game with DiVincenzo, Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Randle and Naz Reid, with Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaylen Clark, Terrence Shannon Jr., Rob Dillingham and Luka Garza off the bench.
The rough February has put the Wolves in a jumbled mess in the back half of the top 10 in the West. The Clippers (32-27), Warriors (32-28), Kings (31-28), Wolves (32-29) and Mavericks (32-29) are all within one game of each other. The fifth-seeded Rockets (37-23) are 5.5 games in front of the Wolves, while the third and fourth seeds—controlled by the Lakers (37-21) and Grizzlies (38-22)—are 6.5 games away from Minnesota.
If healthy and staying out of their own way, the Wolves have a huge opportunity to charge up the standings this month. Only four of Minnesota's 14 games in March are against teams that enter play Sunday with a winning record (Denver, Indianapolis twice, and Detroit). And nine of the 14 games are at home in Minneapolis.
It's officially go-time for the Timberwolves.