Oops! Warriors' Buddy Hield wears wrong shorts to Game 1 against Wolves
This is one you certainly don't see every day.
Buddy Hield had a bit of a slip-up. The Golden State Warriors guard was wearing the wrong shorts at the start of Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, forcing the Warriors to call an early timeout as he sprinted to the locker room for the correct attire. A common occurrence in high school, not in the NBA.
It was quite the start to the series, which kicked off Tuesday night at Target Center in Minneapolis. After the timeout, Hield came back with the correct shorts on and the game, which was still in progress at the time of publication, continued on.
