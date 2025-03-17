Pacers could be incredibly short-handed Monday night against Wolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves could be facing an incredibly short-handed Indiana Pacers team Monday night.
Pascal Siakam (personal reasons) has been ruled out for the Pacers while Tyrese Haliburton (back), Myles Turner (hip) and Aaron Nesmith (ankle) are all listed as questionable for the game. Siakam is the Pacers' leading scorer (20.9 ppg) and rebounder (7.2 rpg), while Haliburton leads the team in assists (9.0 apg) and is their second-leading scorer (18.5). Turner ranks fourth on the team in scoring (15.5) and second on the team in rebounding (6.4). Nesmith averages 11.2 points.
That's a lot of production that could be missing for a team that sits fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 37-29 record. And they'll be facing a red-hot Timberwolves team that's won eight straight games and has a clean injury report.
Following Sunday night's win over the Utah Jazz, the Wolves will have all hands on deck for Monday night's matchup against the Pacers. That includes Mike Conley, who was out for rest on Sunday, but is off the injury report. Minnesota will be going for its ninth straight victory, which would match the second-longest winning streak in franchise history.
The Wolves and Pacers tip off at 7 p.m. Monday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.