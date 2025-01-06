Pistons surging is good news for Timberwolves' trade ammo, 2025 draft
Nearing the midway point of the NBA season, the Detroit Pistons have won three in a row, six of seven and are one of the hotter teams in the league.
That's really good news for the Minnesota Timberwolves (outside of getting blasted by them last week), who will get Detroit's 2025 first-round pick so long as the Pistons stay outside of the top 13 picks.
Entering play Monday, the Pistons have the 12th-worst record in the league.
If Detroit finishes 14th in the draft order or later, the pick will go to Minnesota in 2025.
But it gets sticky if Detroit keeps the pick in the 2025 draft. In that case, the pick would transfer to 2026 but still be protected for picks 1-11. If Detroit were to keep the pick again in 2026, it would again be protected for picks 1-9 in 2027.
If Minnesota doesn't get Detroit's first-round pick in 2025, 2026 or 2027, they will simply get Detroit's second-round pick in 2027.
What might be more meaningful is that Detroit playing as well as they are could increase the value the pick has in discussions Minnesota has with other teams before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. If Detroit looks like a team destined for the playoffs, teams may jump at the chance to acquire a first-round pick in what is shaping up to be a strong 2025 class of prospects.