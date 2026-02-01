New ailment puts Anthony Edwards on the Timberwolves' injury report

Having dealt with a toe infection that has knocked him out of numerous games over the past two months, the last thing Anthony Edwards needs is a bad back. Unfortunately, he's dealing with back spasms and he's questionable for Minnesota's rematch with Memphis on Monday night.

After scoring 33 points in 39 minutes to lead Minnesota to a win in Memphis on Saturday, Edwards and the Timberwolves' second-leading scorer, Julius Randle, are both questionable for Monday's game in Memphis.

Edwards is dealing with back spasms, and Randle is questionable with left thumb soreness. As a lefty, a sore left thumb is a lot worse than a sore right thumb.

If there was ever a an opponent the Wolves could get by without their top-two scorers, it might be the Grizzlies, who were without Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson, Jr., Santi Aldama, John Konchar, Scottie Pippen, Jr., Zach Edey, and Brandon Clarke on Saturday.

Morant, Edey, and Clarke are all out again on Monday, while Jackson and Konchar are day-to-day. The injury statuses of Aldama and Pippen haven't been disclosed.

It's a huge week for the Wolves as they play Memphis and then visit Toronto on Wednesday. Thursday marks the NBA trade deadline, and all eyes are on Minnesota amid the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. Will they make a big splash, or will they settle for a minor trade to beef up the rotation? Is Rob Dillingham as good as gone?

There's going to be a lot to monitor as the week unfolds, and we'll know exactly what the Wolves' roster is going to look like for the stretch run and the playoffs by the time they take the court Friday against the Pelicans for the start of a six-game homestand.

