Refs apologize, admit missed call on kicked ball late in Wolves-Suns
Officials in Wednesday night's Wolves-Suns game apologized and admitted their mistake after missing a blatant kicked ball late in the fourth quarter.
With less than two minutes left in the game and Minnesota leading 117-106, Grayson Allen clearly kicked an Anthony Edwards pass, but it went uncalled and resulted in an easy dunk for Allen. A Kevin Durant three then cut the deficit to six points, but the Wolves were able to hold on and close it out.
Micah Nori, who stepped in for head coach Chris Finch after he was ejected for the first time in his career, said a ref apologized to him after the game for missing that one.
"They apologized. I understand, they're gonna miss (calls) and all this, but it's just frustrating when all of a sudden, a four-possession game goes to two real quick," Nori said. "But it happens. The guys were able to overcome it."
The Wolves rallied to win 121-113 in Phoenix despite it not being a banner night for the officials by any means. Edwards was fed up with a few no-calls in the first half of the game, multiple of which were clearly fouls on replay. Then there was Finch getting tossed, apparently for calling the refs "bozos." Jaden McDaniels also wound up getting ejected.
It was an impressive performance from Minnesota in a number of ways. They really responded to Finch's energy and locked in on defense in the second half to pull out a gritty road win over a good team. They also overcame some questionable calls in the process.