Report: Wolves coach Chris Finch called officials 'bozos' before ejection
What did Chris Finch do or say to pick up a second technical foul and get tossed in Phoenix? Apparently, the Timberwolves' head coach called the officiating crew "bozos" under his breath, which is what led to his first career ejection.
Finch picked up his first tech fairly early in the game. Then, midway through the third quarter, he earned another, which meant an early exit from the sideline. Assistant Micah Nori finished the game for Finch, who clearly fired up the Wolves in an intense 121-113 victory over the Suns on Wednesday night.
These are the details from the Star Tribune's Chris Hine, who was on the scene:
On the first technical, crew chief Pat Fraher told a pool reporter Finch used “profanity” directed toward one official. On the second technical, Fraher said Finch made “derogatory comments toward all of the officials.” A source who asked not to be identified said Finch referred to the officials as “bozos.”
On the Minnesota TV broadcast, you can see Finch having a conversation with referee C.J. Washington as Bradley Beal prepares to inbound the ball for the Suns. Then Finch must've muttered something, because Washington turns around and throws him out of the game. Afterward, Finch had to be held back by Anthony Edwards as he said a few more choice words to Washington.
Finch didn't talk to the media following the game, but players who did said he had been angry all day. Finch's frustrations with the team's performance against the Hawks on Monday carried over into a spirited film session earlier on Wednesday, where he ripped into Edwards and everyone else for their effort and focus.
"You should've seen him this morning," Julius Randle said.
"He woke up choosing violence," Nickeil Alexander-Walker said. "Everybody was getting yelled at."
"I think he went to sleep last night with violence on his mind," a smiling Edwards said. "And you know how you go to sleep with something on your mind and you're hoping when you wake up, everything is (better)? I don't think his sleep was good enough to where he was in the right place today. The way he did us in film today, particularly me, it was a tough day for us."
Finch's actions over the last few days — from calling his players out after the Atlanta game Monday night, to the animated film session Wednesday morning, to his ejection — clearly got the kind of response he was looking for. The Wolves won the second half by 12 points against the Suns to pick up their fourth straight victory, one of their guttiest wins of the season.
Jaden McDaniels also got ejected for Minnesota in the game. He was tossed after putting his fingers on Devin Booker's head in the final minute.
Finch will be back on the sideline as his team looks to keep it going Thursday night in Utah.